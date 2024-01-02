MC organises ‘paath’ on new year

Ludhiana, January 1
To welcome the new year, Municipal Corporation (MC) organised ‘Sukhmani Sahib Paath’ at its Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Monday.
The ‘Paath’ was organised by Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee. Civic body employees, including MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi paid obeisance to Guru Granth Sahib Ji and prayed for the betterment of the society at large. Organisers said that the path was being organised by the employees union on the commencement of new year for the last 10 years.
Residents have been appealed to support the civic body in solid waste management by handing over segregated dry and wet waste to collectors. They have also been requested to stop the use of plastic bags and single use plastic items.
