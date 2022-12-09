No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, December 8
According to the office of Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, no one tested positive for Covid-19 in the district today and no loss of life was reported.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,627 had tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana and a total of 3,018 people had lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 30, 2020, when the first death was reported in the district.
Today, there was one active case and the patient has been asked to isolate at home.
The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients at present is at 97.34 per cent.
Till date, a total of 40,38,201 Covid samples have been taken for testing, of which 39,09,274 were found negative.
On Thursday, 99 samples were sent for testing.
