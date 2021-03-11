Pensioners cautioned against financial frauds committed by organised gangs

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 30
Continuing with their drive to connect with senior citizens, the local police under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Harwinder Singh Cheema is organising meetings, workshops and seminars with elderly persons of their respective beats.
Besides updating senior citizens about their rights and privileges in the Police Department, cops also offered to provide assistance on SOS calls to senior citizens and pensioners, who were staying alone for varied reasons.
Cheema informed an initiative had already been taken under the community policing so that cops could connect with elderly persons living in their respective beats and know their requirements from time to time.
“The SHO, City, Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, the SHO Sadar, Sanjiv Kapoor, and the Jaurepul Chowki in-charge, Sukhwinder Singh, have been advised to organise interactive sessions, workshops and seminars for elderly persons of their respective areas,” Cheema added.
Addressing a meeting of activists of the All Bank Retirees Forum at MGMN Senior Secondary School, Mandi Ahmedgarh, the City SHO, Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, cautioned pensioners against financial frauds being committed by organised groups of cybercrime gangs and advised them to abstain from responding to telephonic calls and requests made through the social media platforms.
Responding to appeals made by some pensioners, Grewal said officials had been directed to treat elderly people as their own family members to create a strong bond. She also appealed to pensioners to contact the police without any hesitation. Appreciating concern shown by the police, the forum president, KK Bansal, said pensioners were enthused that their problems were heard and cops had assured to redress their issues on priority.
