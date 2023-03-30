Policeman arrested for letting off peddler after taking Rs 70K bribe

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 29

The Ludhiana Commissionerate have arrested the in-charge of the Basant Park police post, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh, for letting off a drug peddler by taking a bribe of Rs 70,000 from him.

The police registered a case against the ASI under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case was registered on the complaint of the SHO, Shimlapuri, Inspector Parmod Kumar.

The SHO said on March 28, a tip-off was received that Amritpal Singh and Parvinder Singh were involved in drug smuggling and they were on the way to Ludhiana from Jalandhar to deliver heroin to their clients. The police laid a naka at a strategic place where their motorcycle was stopped for checking and the suspects were apprehended.

Inspector Parmod said the police got another information that on February 28, Basant Park police post in-charge ASI Jarnail Singh had also arrested Amritpal and one gm of heroin was seized from him.

“Afterwards, to let off Amritpal without registering a drug smuggling case, ASI Jarnail met former’s mother Satwant Kaur, Parvinder Singh and Nirmal Singh. He demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe from them to free Amritpal but after negotiation, the deal was struck at Rs 70,000. On March 1, Jarnail received the bribe amount at Kwality chowk while sitting in his Toyota Fortuner vehicle,” he said.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu while addressing a press conference in this regard said the incident highlights the willingness of some officers to abuse their power for personal gain. However, the Ludhiana police shown that it would not tolerate such behaviour and had taken action against the ASI. He was arrested and was currently under observation at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, after complaining of chest pain.

Sidhu said he reiterates his commitment to uphold law and maintain the integrity of the force. He made it clear that no officer found guilty of such behaviour would be spared. Strict action would be taken against them. The department was determined to restore the public’s trust and confidence in the police.

The CP has urged citizens to come forward and report any incident of corruption or criminal activity within the police force. ASI Jarnail Singh was suspended with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry was initiated in the matter, which would be conducted by Subham Aggarwal, ADCP-3, Ludhiana.