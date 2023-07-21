Religious leader, aide allege death threats from gangster Goldy Brar

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 20

Religious leader and fortune-teller Jatinder Sharma, alias Happy Baba, and his close associate Balkar Ankhila — a Punjabi singer — have alleged death threats from Canada-based fugitive gangster Goldy Brar. The duo had just returned from a cultural tour in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

It was Ankhila’s manager Munish Anand who reportedly received the extortion call. The caller, posing as a close aide of Brar, threatened to take out Jatinder and the crooner in case they did not cough up Rs 50 lakh.

“(We) will pump bullets into them (Jatinder and Ankhila) if they don’t fork out the money,” the unidentified caller is said to have told Anand. The caller also ominously told the songster’s manager, “Now that the duo’s global tour is over, they should brace themselves for the Goldy Brar show.”

Jatinder happens to be a high profile religious leader. Senior leaders across the political spectrum and bureaucrats often call on him to seek his blessings.

Notably, Ankhila had also received a death threat about three months previously.

City SHO Ajit Singh said an FIR has been registered under Sections 387 and 506 of the IPC in this regard. A thorough probe is under way.

#Canada #Goldy Brar #Mandi