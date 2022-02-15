RTI activist assaulted in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 14

A city-based RTI activist, Rajesh Kumar Jain of Gulchaman Gali, was beaten up by seven unknown persons while he was returning home from the MC office after getting information about regularisation of safai workers employed by the MC on DC rates. Rajesh, who is also a prime witness in a criminal case filed against MC staff for encroachments, said when he reached Rupa Mistry Street, they beat him with a baseball bat and threatened him. The victim, who was critically injured, was admitted to the CMCH.