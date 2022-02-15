RTI activist assaulted in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, February 14
A city-based RTI activist, Rajesh Kumar Jain of Gulchaman Gali, was beaten up by seven unknown persons while he was returning home from the MC office after getting information about regularisation of safai workers employed by the MC on DC rates. Rajesh, who is also a prime witness in a criminal case filed against MC staff for encroachments, said when he reached Rupa Mistry Street, they beat him with a baseball bat and threatened him. The victim, who was critically injured, was admitted to the CMCH.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...