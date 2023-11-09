Surprise check at Civil Hospital, Health Minister finds only 3 of 16 doctors present

Our Correspondent

Jagraon, November 8

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh has cautioned rank and file in the Health Department against any negligence and callous attitude towards services of ailing humanity.

Health personnel in general and doctors in particular, found showing carelessness would be dealt with strictly and posted at ‘border’ stations, alarmed Balbir Singh.

An ultimatum was given by Dr Balbir Singh during his surprise visit to Civil Hospital where he found only three doctors present, out of the total strength of 16, at 12 noon. Dr Manmeet Luthra, Dr Sukhdeep Kaur and Dr Manpreet Singh, besides the other healthcare staff, were present in the hospital.

However, the health authorities at District Health Office maintained that only one doctor deployed under National Health Mission scheme had proceeded on unsanctioned leave and rest of the medical officers or specialists were either on court appearance or on deputation. Two of the doctors were supposed to be on evening and night duty.

Referring to detailed report prepared by the Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon Dr Hatinder Kaur said, “Having received information about the visit of the Health Minister, we had advised the DMC Dr Ramandeep Kaur to prepare comprehensive report on deviation from regular duties if any and it was found that only one doctor deployed under NHM scheme had proceeded on unsanctioned leave,” said Dr Kaur.

Dr Balbir Singh also checked registers for physical presence of all doctors. He also interacted with patients and their attendants to receive first hand information about their issues. He assured the patients that vacant posts of doctors and paramedical staff would be filled soon and required paraphernalia would also be provided from time to time.