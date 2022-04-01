Three die in hit-and-run cases in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 31

Three lives were lost in two hit-and-run cases in the city during the past 24 hours.

Major Singh (55) and his wife Swarn Kaur died at a private hospital after suffering grievous injuries in an accident near the Alamgir cut yesterday.

The son of the deceased, Gurbhej Singh, lodged a complaint with the police saying his parents had gone to the Alamgir gurdwara to pay obeisance on a Honda Activa scooter.

He said when they were taking a turn from the Alamgir cut towards the gurdwara, a speeding Maruti Ertiga vehicle hit their scooter after which they fell on the road.

At the same time, another recklessly driven Maruti Swift Dzire car (bearing registration no. PB 10GD 3598) ran over the two victims, who succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a local hospital.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard.

In another road accident, Manpreet Singh (27) suffered critical injuries when his motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 91P 0964) collided with a speeding Honda Activa scooter (bearing registration no. PB 10HK 5518) while going towards the Daba road in the Shimlapuri area. According to the complainant, Ajmer Singh, brother of the deceased and a resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road area, the victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Civil Hospital yesterday.

The police have booked the driver of the Honda Activa scooter, identified as Gurbir Singh, alias Mohit, a resident of the Chimney Road area, under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are probing the matter.