Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Ludhiana, March 27
Thieves attempted to break open the ATM of the Bhundri branch of HDFC Bank. Thieves had to run away when some villagers raised an alarm.
The Sidhwan Bet police yesterday registered a case against the unknown thieves.
Gautam Jain, Manager, Bhundri Branch, HDFC Bank, said on March 25 night staff had locked the bank and ATM kiosk. In the wee hours on March 26, villagers called and told him that some unknown persons were attempting to break open the ATM with a gas cutter.
The manager said he immediately informed the police and reached the spot. Villagers had by then already raised an alarm, due to which thieves had to run away without stealing any cash.
The manager said the thieves had damaged the ATM to some extent as they had started cutting the machine with a gas cutter.
The thieves had left behind a motorcycle, two gas cutters along with two cylinders which were seized by the police.
Investigating officer SI Jagroop Singh, in-charge Bhundri police post, said CCTV footage of the bank and ATM kiosk is being checked to get clues about the thieves. “The registration number plate of the motorcycle was found to be fake and we are trying to identify the real owner of the bike so that thieves could be arrested,” added Jagroop Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann
Shares a video message to this effect
Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh
According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired