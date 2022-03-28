Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

Thieves attempted to break open the ATM of the Bhundri branch of HDFC Bank. Thieves had to run away when some villagers raised an alarm.

The Sidhwan Bet police yesterday registered a case against the unknown thieves.

Gautam Jain, Manager, Bhundri Branch, HDFC Bank, said on March 25 night staff had locked the bank and ATM kiosk. In the wee hours on March 26, villagers called and told him that some unknown persons were attempting to break open the ATM with a gas cutter.

The manager said he immediately informed the police and reached the spot. Villagers had by then already raised an alarm, due to which thieves had to run away without stealing any cash.

The manager said the thieves had damaged the ATM to some extent as they had started cutting the machine with a gas cutter.

The thieves had left behind a motorcycle, two gas cutters along with two cylinders which were seized by the police.

Investigating officer SI Jagroop Singh, in-charge Bhundri police post, said CCTV footage of the bank and ATM kiosk is being checked to get clues about the thieves. “The registration number plate of the motorcycle was found to be fake and we are trying to identify the real owner of the bike so that thieves could be arrested,” added Jagroop Singh.