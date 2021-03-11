Woman lawyer fights for rights of minor rape victim

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

Deepti Saluja, a city-based woman lawyer, stood up for the rights of a 15-year-old rape victim of Machhiwara, who was impregnated by a 65-year-old granthi after raping her for several days.

The woman had filed a petition in the court of Ravi Inder Kaur Sandhu, Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court), Ludhiana, to seek directions to the health authorities and the police.

The Machhiwara police had registered a rape case against the suspect, Sohan Singh, on March 27 this year.

Lawyer Deepti (person with disability), who serves as a coordinator of the PWD with the District Administration, Ludhiana, in a press conference today said after she heard about the rape of the minor girl by the granthi, she also came to know about the problems the girl was facing at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, and slow probe by the police.

Within 24 hours of her petition, the court issued directions to the Civil Surgeon to constitute a medical board for the examination of the victim, form an opinion regarding the termination of her pregnancy, collect samples of foetus for DNA test, provide all medical care free of cost to her, and conduct disability for mental illness, said Deepti, adding that the health authorities had now implemented all directions of the court in letter and in spirit and even the police had been coordinating well in the case.