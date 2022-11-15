Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 staffers: Report

San Francisco, November 14

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off nearly 10,000 of its workforce in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a media report said.

According to The New York Times, the cuts will target Amazon's devices organisation, which includes voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources. The total number of layoffs is yet to be determined, but if it is around 10,000, it would represent about 3 per cent of Amazon’s corporate employees and less than 1 per cent of its global workforce of more than 1.5 million, which is primarily composed of hourly workers, said the report.

Amazon will also become the latest technology company to lay off employees, which only recently, it had been fighting to retain. Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant more than doubled the cash compensation cap for its tech employees, citing “a particularly competitive labour market”, according to the report.

Changing business models and an uncertain economy have resulted in layoffs across the tech industry.

Besides Twitter and Meta, many Indian startups have laid off hundreds of employees amid decline in funding and investment. — IANS

#Amazon