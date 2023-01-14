Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in 12 days: ISRO

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

In the first satellite evidence of subsidence in Joshimath, the Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday released images revealing that the town sank by 5.4 cm in a matter of just 12 days following a subsidence event on January 2.

Sat images released ISRO has released images captured by the Cartosat 25 satellite of the subsidence zone

Between Dec 27, 2022, and Jan 8, 2023, Joshimath town sank by 5.4 cm Army helipad in subsidence zone Affected zone confined to central part of Joshimath

Crown of subsidence figures near Joshimath-Auli road at 2,180 metres

Army helipad & Narsingh Temple prominent landmarks in subsidence zone Cabinet nod to compensation for the affected U’khand Cabinet okays Rs 1.5 lakh interim relief for each affected family of Joshimath

Power, water bill waiver for 6 months starting Nov 2022

Deferment of coop bank loan repayments for a year

Rs 5,000 payment per month for those living on rent

Jobs under the MGNREGA scheme to two members of each affected family

Relief package proposal for house owners to be ready within a week

Releasing images captured by the Cartosat 25 satellite, ISRO said between December 27, 2022, and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence in Joshimath increased over the previous months and the town sank by 5.4 cm through these 12 days.

The preliminary data was shared today by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) which added that land subsidence in Joshimath was much slower between April and November 2022 when the town sank by 8.9 cm.

The affected zone subsided 5 cm within days and remained confined to the central part of the town.

The ISRO report said the crown of subsidence was located near the Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2,180 metres and “a subsidence zone resembling a generic landslide shape was identified with a tapered top and fanning out at the base”.

The images also show the Army helipad and Narsingh Temple as prominent landmarks in the subsidence zone across central Joshimath.

The findings came on a day when the Uttarakhand Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Puskhar Singh Dhami, cleared the release of Rs 45 crore from the state emergency fund for interim relief to the affected people. The approved compensation includes Rs 1.50 lakh interim relief to every affected family; waiver of power and water bills for six months starting November 2022; and Rs 5,000 monthly rent to affected families living on rent.

The Cabinet also granted in-principle approval to pre-fabricated settlements for affected families of Koti farm, Peepalkoti, Gocher, Gaukh Sailang and Dhak till long-term rehabilitation plans are ready.

“A decision has been taken to provide Rs 5,000 per month as rent to the affected families of Joshimath who were residing on rent. The CM has been authorised to raise this amount as per need,” state Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said after the Cabinet meeting. A proposal for compensation package to house owners of the affected areas will be prepared within a week and put up to the Centre, Sandhu said.

Loan repayments by affected families to cooperative banks stand deferred by a year and the Centre will be urged to prevail on commercial banks to follow suit, the Chief Secretary added.

The Cabinet further decided to order an assessment of the carrying capacity of all hill towns of Uttarakhand.

All state Cabinet ministers will also donate a month’s salary to the CM Relief Fund.

The demolition of affected structures in Joshimath is underway with families being moved to safer locations.