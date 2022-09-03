Supreme Court won't shift Mamata Banerjee's poll plea outside West Bengal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

The Supreme Court on Friday turned down BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s plea for the transfer of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s election petition out of the state, saying it can’t allow the choice of high court to him.

Adhikari had defeated Banerjee from the Nandigram constituency by a margin of 1,956 votes in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Banerjee has challenged his election before the Calcutta High Court.

“We can’t allow the choice of high court,” a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud told Adhikari’s counsel. As the Bench was not ready to transfer the case outside West Bengal, Adhikari’s counsel chose to withdraw the petition.

The Calcutta High Court had in July 2021 issued notice to Adhikari and ordered that the records and papers in relation to the election be preserved during the pendency of the petition. In November last year, the HC had adjourned the hearing after Adhikari moved the top court.

SC rejects plea seeking Narsinghanand’s arrest

The SC on Friday turned down a petition seeking arrest of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, alias Wasim Rizvi, and Yati Narsinghanand for making derogatory and demeaning statements on Islam. tns

