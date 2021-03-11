Patiala: Faculty growth programme on research skills

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 18

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law organised a faculty development workshop on research skills, pedagogy and citation focussed on enhancing research skills of faculty and research scholars to address problems and challenges of quantitative and qualitative research in law and social sciences. The university centre for constitutional law and governance, and the centre for advanced studies in labour welfare organised the workshop.

Prof Steve Ngo, president, Beihai Asia International Arbitration Centre, Singapore, discussed the systemic approach to research in the field of international arbitration.