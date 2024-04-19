Rs 2.58 lakh unaccounted cash seized from two

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

The city police have confiscated Rs 2.58 lakh unaccounted cash from two parties during the checking of vehicles at the Golden Gate check point here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Darpan Ahluwalia said garment trader Anil Kumar, a resident of Dharamkot, was found carrying Rs 98, 500 cash. He could not produce any documents regarding the cash, which was later seized by the police.

Similarly, the police seized Rs 1.6 lakh from Chamkaur Singh of Baba Bakala from a naka.

ADCP Ahluwalia said, “A video of the counting of the cash was made in front of the flying squad of the Amritsar South assembly constituency and it was deposited in the maalkhana and information was shared with Income Tax authorities.”

Owing to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the 18th Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission of India has imposed restrictions on not carrying cash above Rs 50,000 and liquor, arms and ammunition or gift items worth more than Rs 10,000 as these were subject to verification.

The ADCP added that the people should comply with the Election Commission’s rules and guidelines in letter and spirit.

