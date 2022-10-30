8 drug peddlers arrested

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 29

The police have arrested eight drug peddlers, including three women.

Cops seized 109-gm smack and 45-gm heroin from Chanda while her mother Usha managed to flee from Chhajgiriya Mohalla. Lalit Middha of Riddhi Siddhi Colony was held with 7-gm heroin. The police seized 15-kg poppy by intercepting Chinto Bai and Kulwant Singh of Koharianwali and Gurnam Kaur of Arniwala. A total of 36-kg poppy husk was seized from Tasveer Singh of Bazidpur Bhoma, Laxman Ram of Chak 6-RJM and Vikas of Malsar.