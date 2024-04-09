95 kg poppy husk, Rs 16.5L cash seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 8

Police in Hanumangarh, 60 km from here, have seized a big consignment of poppy husk and Rs 16.5 lakh cash. Two persons along with the poppy husk laden mini-truck and an SUV escorting it were arrested. The main accused among them is allegedly involved in drug smuggling and is wanted in most of those cases.

On Sunday, during patrolling, the police team under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Gajendra Sharma, on the information of District Special Team, stopped and searched a mini-truck and the SUV escorting it. Ran Singh, alias Vijay, a resident of Bhodia Khera village in Fatehabad and Anil Kumar Bishnoi of Sadalpur Adampur were arrested. Both vehicles were confiscated. A case has been registered against both of them under the NDPS Act.

