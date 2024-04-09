95 kg poppy husk, Rs 16.5L cash seized

Abohar, April 8
Police in Hanumangarh, 60 km from here, have seized a big consignment of poppy husk and Rs 16.5 lakh cash. Two persons along with the poppy husk laden mini-truck and an SUV escorting it were arrested. The main accused among them is allegedly involved in drug smuggling and is wanted in most of those cases.
On Sunday, during patrolling, the police team under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Gajendra Sharma, on the information of District Special Team, stopped and searched a mini-truck and the SUV escorting it. Ran Singh, alias Vijay, a resident of Bhodia Khera village in Fatehabad and Anil Kumar Bishnoi of Sadalpur Adampur were arrested. Both vehicles were confiscated. A case has been registered against both of them under the NDPS Act.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...