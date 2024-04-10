Astronomy can help us know past: ISRO chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath shared that India reached the moon through Chandrayan 3, not to prove anything to the world, but to study the celestial rocks there. Indian minds are capable of building satellites and rockets. Although other nations also tried to reach the moon, India achieved the soft landing in an extraordinary way. These views were expressed by Dr S Somanath, ISRO Chairman, who was in the city to inaugurate Horizon School of Excellence for students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. The school is a venture of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust.

In his address to the students at Sat Paul Mittal School here, Dr Somnath said the future could not be predicted but through astronomy, hundreds of millions of years of past can be known.

Motivating the students, Somanath said he would like to see at least one of the students to aim to become a ‘gagan yatri’, to reach space to study, explore and share the knowledge with the global community.

Somnath said ISRO was working on Chandrayan 4 and that India would be on moon by 2040 as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

In his address, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president, Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, said, “We have always been deeply cognisant of the pressing need for accessible and quality education in India. It is our firm belief that access to quality education is a critical catalyst in laying the foundation for the promising future of our nation.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#ISRO #S Somanath