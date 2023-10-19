Bishnoi gang operative held, four pistols seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested an operative of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang from Landran in Kharar, DGP Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sachin, alias Bacchi, a resident of Mangali in Hisar. The police have also seized four pistols and 12 cartridges from his possession.

DGP Yadav said following reliable inputs, police teams of the AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban arrested Bacchi near the gate of Chandigarh Group of Colleges in Landran. Sachin was involved in providing logistics support and hideouts to the members of the gang, the DGP said.

He further said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused and other members of the gang were hatching a conspiracy to attack targets assigned to them by their foreign handlers.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG), AGTF, Sandeep Goel, said Sachin has a criminal record and was wanted by the Punjab Police. Further investigations are on, he said, adding that more recoveries and arrests from this module are expected.

An FIR has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Punjab State Crime police station in Mohali.

