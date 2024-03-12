Chandigarh police invoke UAPA against gangster Goldy Brar

Chandigarh, March 11
The Chandigarh Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and his operatives.
Seven gang members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, who were in the city with the intention to eliminate gangster Bhupinder Singh Rana alias Bhupi Rana during a court hearing, were arrested by the crime branch recently.
Police investigation had revealed that Brar, who is designated as a terrorist under the UAPA, had hatched a conspiracy and recruited shooters to carry out the act.
The police said all accused, who were involved in the case, had been booked under the UAPA.
The three shooters Sunny, alias Sachin, and Umang, both residents of Rohtak; and Kailash Chauhan, alias Tiger of Faridabad, had planned to shoot gangster Rana in the District Courts, for which they had purchased clothes and gowns to disguise as lawyers. Cops had also arrested a woman Maya alias Pooja Sharma of Rajasthan, who was recruited to assist the shooters in their plan.
Three others were also held for providing shelter, money and transportation to the gang.
The shooters had received arms and ammunition that was delivered to them in Chandigarh on the directions of Goldy Brar.
