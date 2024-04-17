 DC cautions officials against lapses in wheat procurement : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • DC cautions officials against lapses in wheat procurement

DC cautions officials against lapses in wheat procurement

Pull up your socks, prepare for possible glut, says Pallavi during meeting

DC cautions officials against lapses in wheat procurement

Malerkotla DC Pallavi conducts a meeting to review progress of procurement at grain markets.



Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, April 16

Officials of various procurement agencies and market committees have been cautioned against any lapse in making arrangements for the procurement and lifting of wheat crop being fetched in grain markets and purchase centres of the region.

Government personnel of various departments that are monitoring the procurement, lifting, and payments of the produce have been asked to ensure that no farmer is harassed for any reason during his briefest possible stay at the grain markets.

Prior arrangements for adequate bardana, transport, labourers and rain covers for protecting the heaps of crop from weather adversaries; well-equipped labour for cleaning the wheat; and adequate availability of civic amenities for the dignified stay of farmers were cited among the major focuses of the administration. Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Pallavi said the district administration had made proactive and adequate arrangements for ensuring a smooth and hassle-free wheat procurement season by purchasing and lifting farmers’ produce from grain markets in a time-bound schedule.

Having reviewed the progress of procurements at various grain markets in Malerkotla, Amargarh and Ahmedgarh subdivisions during a meeting of senior functionaries of various procurement agencies at her office, Pallavi said the officials concerned had been advised not to side-line the responsibility of ensuring a smooth procurement on the pretext of being preoccupied by election-related schedules.

“Though we have already made adequate arrangements for the smooth procurement and lifting of the produce being brought in by farmers, personnel concerned had been asked to take extra care in view of the busy schedule of the farmers and their helpers,” said Pallavi, maintaining that no lapse during the whole process would be tolerated at any cost.

Referring to comparisons with the progress of procurement during earlier seasons, the DC said officials had been cautioned against probable glut due to delayed harvesting owing to weather adversaries. They had been asked to pull up their socks to deal with any unexpected massive arrival of wheat in the coming weeks, she added.

#Malerkotla


