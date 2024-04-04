Education Dept launches campaign to guide Malerkotla’s young voters

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 3

The Education Department has launched a coordinated movement to sensitise first-time voters about voting without coercion, allurement or discrimination on the basis of caste and creed.

Besides updating youth and particularly students about their duty to contribute their share in the nation-building by using their right to vote without any prejudice, the campaign will help the administration in achieving the target of crossing national vote percentage by the widest margin.

Establishing selfie points at educational institutions, organising workshops and seminars as a part of Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) were cited as salient features of the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Pallavi said senior functionaries of the Education Department led by District SVEEP nodal officer-cum-District Education Officer (Secondary) Jaswinder Kaur and District SVEEP nodal officer (Colleges) Mohammad Irfan Faruqi had drafted a comprehensive programme to persuade youths, including senior students of the district, to join hands with the district administration in implementing guidelines of the Election Commission of India during the Lok Sabha elections.

“We are glad that the youths, including students of schools and college, have shown great interest in events being undertaken to spread awareness regarding the causes and consequences of ignoring democratic process of voting,” said DC Pallavi. She appreciated the efforts made by SVEEP nodal officers to launch a comprehensive programme with an aim to maximise the vote percentage among the younger generation.

SVEEP Nodal Officers Kaur and Faruqi said the students had been urged to spread awareness among the masses on the subject, besides ensuring their own participation on the polling day on June 1.

Students were also updated about the use of the cVigil app for lodging complaints regarding the violation of ECI guidelines and keeping a track record once resolved.

