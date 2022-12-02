Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 2

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California.

Moosewala was shot dead at his village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. As many as 30 rounds were fired at him by the assailants. Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder. Satinderjeet Singh alias Brar is a native of Muktsar. He had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017.



The top gangster is in custody of the US Police in California for about a week, The Tribune has reliably learnt from different sources.

The Indian government is in full knowledge of Brar's detention in California but is yet to confirm it. The government is involved in back-channel talks to assess Brar's status in the US as he may have applied for asylum.

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For Justice, is also in the US.

Punjab Police had issued two lookout notices against Goldy Brar. The first was in Sidhu Moosewala's case, while the second was earlier this month for the killing of Pardeep Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, also an accused in a sacrilege case.

Pannu was linked to Goldy Brar and the Sidhu Moosewala murder when his alleged phone audio recordings trying to arrange shelter for some shooters in the Moosewala case in Ambala surfaced.

Balkaur Singh, father of the late singer, on Thursday announced a “reward” of Rs 2 crore from his own pocket for anyone “handing over Goldy Brar" to police.

“Whosoever hands over Goldy Brar, I will give him a reward of Rs 2 crore from my pocket. He is the real murderer of my son,” Balkaur Singh said at a programme in Amritsar.

He also targeted the state government asking why it was "hell-bent on killing the youth of Punjab". He questioned the government for showing alleged laxity in taking action against the gangsters.

