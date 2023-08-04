Govt kicks out ‘handpicked’ law officer

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 3

The state government has kicked out the law officer who was allegedly allowed backdoor entry in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats. The government has also initiated action against the outsourcing company that facilitated his entry into the department.

The decision to relieve law officer Karmjit Singh Chahal was taken by Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats, DK Tiwari.

Irregularities in appointment On August 29 last year, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats approached a Jalandhar-based outsourcing company to send a panel of three candidates for one post of law officer

The company sent only one name (of Karmjit Singh Chahal) to the department, instead of three names

A probe has found that the company concerned acted in connivance with the then Joint Director, Rural Development, to facilitate Karmjit's appointment

The issue dates back to August 29 last year when the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats approached Jalandhar-based outsourcing company Reliable Services to send a panel of three eligible candidates for one post of law officer. Law graduates with five-year professional experience were eligible for the post.

Responding to the department’s request on August 31, the company sent only one name (Karmjit Singh Chahal) to the department, instead of three names. Surprisingly, no documents related to the candidate’s eligibility and qualification were attached.

The irregularities came to the fore when a departmental probe found that Karmjit had been sent an invitation for the interview even before the outsourcing company sent names of the three candidates.

Acting on behalf of department, the then joint director, on August 30, asked the company to send Karmjit for an interview at the department’s Mohali office on August 31.

The department investigation found that the company was bound to provide three names, but it acted in connivance with the Joint Director, Rural Development, to facilitate Karmjit’s appointment.

Initiating an action now, the government has sought explanation from the outsourcing company and relieved the law officer. It has also decided to chargesheet retired Joint Director, Rural Development and Panchayats Sarvjit Singh Walia, who superannuated last year.