High Court allows provisional MBBS counselling

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Baba Farid University to allow provisional MBBS counselling to petitioner and other bonafide Punjab residents even though they did not fill Punjab state as an option in the NEET form.

The direction by the Bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta came on a petition against the state of Punjab, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences and other respondents by Himanshu Verma. Similar petitions were filed by other candidates as well.

After hearing counsel Amar Vivek and Shiva Parshar for the petitioners, the Bench observed the question arising for consideration after hearing the counsel for the parties was whether “a candidate who has not filled in the column of Punjab in NEET application uploaded up to April 7, cannot participate for counselling for the MBBS seat against quota of state of Punjab”.

Fixing the matter for further hearing on October 31, the Bench added the petitioner could participate in the counselling provisionally, subject to the condition that the result would be kept in a sealed cover. The Bench added the petitioner could not take benefit of 85 per cent state quota if he had applied in the other universities claiming the same benefit.

The Bench was earlier told that the students were bonafide residents of Punjab and owned property more than five years prior to the application date in terms of conditions in the prospectus But the state of Punjab through a notice dated October 14 held such candidates ineligible on the ground that they had not filled in their option as state of Punjab while filling in the NEET form in April 2022.

#MBBS