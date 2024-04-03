Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

IAS officer Parampal Kaur, daughter-in-law of ex- Akali Minister Sikander Maluka, has resigned from service and is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Bathinda constituency on BJP ticket.

As per information, the saffron party has been in touch with the Maluka family for some time, offering them the ticket from Bathinda.

