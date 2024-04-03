Chandigarh, April 3
IAS officer Parampal Kaur, daughter-in-law of ex- Akali Minister Sikander Maluka, has resigned from service and is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Bathinda constituency on BJP ticket.
As per information, the saffron party has been in touch with the Maluka family for some time, offering them the ticket from Bathinda.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest
The AAP national convener, who was arrested by the ED on Mar...
AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7
A collective fast will be observed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar,...
Ajit Doval flags concerns over cross-border terrorism at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet; mentions Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad
He calls for shunning double standards in combating the mena...
Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket
The saffron party has been in touch with the Maluka family f...
Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP
Singh had fought 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from...