 INDIA VOTES 2024: 205 voters above 120 years, 5K over100 in state: CEO : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: 205 voters above 120 years, 5K over100 in state: CEO

INDIA VOTES 2024: 205 voters above 120 years, 5K over100 in state: CEO

INDIA VOTES 2024: 205 voters above 120 years, 5K over100 in state: CEO

File photo



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, March 21

The state has several people older than the oldest certified living person in the world, if the voter data shared by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) is to be believed.

Punjab has not just one or two but 205 persons above the age of 120, even though the oldest man alive (Juan Vicente Perez of Venezuela) and oldest woman (Elizabeth Francis) are less than 115 years of age, as per various sources on the Internet.

Apart from the super-centenarians, the state has 5,004 persons above the age of 100.

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C disclosed these startling statistics regarding the demographic make-up of the state’s voters in an official statement to the media.

Break-up

  • Between 100 and 109 years 1,917 men and 2,928 women
  • Between 110 and 119 years 59 men and 100 women
  • Above 120 years 122 men and 83 women
  • Ludhiana 77 men and 34 women
  • Ferozepur 24 men and 25 women

He said, “As on March 1, 2024, Punjab boasts of having 5,004 voters aged between 100 and 119 years, with an additional 205 voters surpassing the age of 120 years.”

In response to a query by The Tribune, the CEO said the names and particulars of the voters could not be shared, and the age-wise data was as per the reports received from district offices.

Sibin C said there were 5,004 voters aged between 100 and 119 years. Among them, 1,917 men and 2,928 women fell in the 100-109 years bracket; in the 110-119 years bracket, there were 59 men and 100 women.

Regarding voters above the age of 120, the number was 205, comprising 122 men and 83 women. Ludhiana district had the highest number of such voters, with 77 men and 34 women, followed by Ferozepur district with 24 men and 25 women, he added.

Elabroate arrangements had been made for the super-seniors to cast their vote comfortably from their homes.

The CEO said, “Voters aged 85 years and above have been allowed to cast votes from their homes. This step is taken to facilitate the participation and instructions have been issued to all the District Election Officers-cum-DCs in this regard.”

About first-time voters, he said as on March 1, Punjab had 4,89,631 voters aged 18-19, including 2,93,100 men, 1,96,515 women, and 16 transgender voters.

Punjab has 2,12,71,246 voters, comprising 1,11,92,959 men and 1,00,77,543 women.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Phagwara tourist 'beaten to death' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

3
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

4
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan Sikh activist jailed for stabbing at Independence Day event in UK

6
India

Legal team on its way to Supreme Court Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi

7
Delhi

From anti-corruption crusader to liquor ‘scam’ accused, Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest a big blow to AAP before general election

8
Punjab

Congress likely to drop two MPs

9
India

Following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, AAP faces a leadership crisis

10
India

PM Modi leaves suddenly for Bhutan

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP announces nationwide protest; Punjab CM leaves for Delhi; Rahul Gandhi to meet CM’s family

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...

3 Himachal Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Assembly, pave way for byelection from their seats

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly

SC refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam case

Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...

LIVE updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel mentions in SC plea against his arrest by ED in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of ~16L

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Arvind Kejriwal: From anti-corruption crusader to scam accused

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands