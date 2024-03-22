INDIA VOTES 2024: 205 voters above 120 years, 5K over100 in state: CEO

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, March 21

The state has several people older than the oldest certified living person in the world, if the voter data shared by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) is to be believed.

Punjab has not just one or two but 205 persons above the age of 120, even though the oldest man alive (Juan Vicente Perez of Venezuela) and oldest woman (Elizabeth Francis) are less than 115 years of age, as per various sources on the Internet.

Apart from the super-centenarians, the state has 5,004 persons above the age of 100.

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C disclosed these startling statistics regarding the demographic make-up of the state’s voters in an official statement to the media.

Break-up Between 100 and 109 years 1,917 men and 2,928 women

Between 110 and 119 years 59 men and 100 women

Above 120 years 122 men and 83 women

Ludhiana 77 men and 34 women

Ferozepur 24 men and 25 women

He said, “As on March 1, 2024, Punjab boasts of having 5,004 voters aged between 100 and 119 years, with an additional 205 voters surpassing the age of 120 years.”

In response to a query by The Tribune, the CEO said the names and particulars of the voters could not be shared, and the age-wise data was as per the reports received from district offices.

Sibin C said there were 5,004 voters aged between 100 and 119 years. Among them, 1,917 men and 2,928 women fell in the 100-109 years bracket; in the 110-119 years bracket, there were 59 men and 100 women.

Regarding voters above the age of 120, the number was 205, comprising 122 men and 83 women. Ludhiana district had the highest number of such voters, with 77 men and 34 women, followed by Ferozepur district with 24 men and 25 women, he added.

Elabroate arrangements had been made for the super-seniors to cast their vote comfortably from their homes.

The CEO said, “Voters aged 85 years and above have been allowed to cast votes from their homes. This step is taken to facilitate the participation and instructions have been issued to all the District Election Officers-cum-DCs in this regard.”

About first-time voters, he said as on March 1, Punjab had 4,89,631 voters aged 18-19, including 2,93,100 men, 1,96,515 women, and 16 transgender voters.

Punjab has 2,12,71,246 voters, comprising 1,11,92,959 men and 1,00,77,543 women.

