Meeting held about awareness on medical facilities

Amritsar, April 17
The district Health Department organised a meeting of block extension educators here on Tuesday to seek their help in creating awareness about health schemes available for mothers and children so as to reduce infant mortality and mother mortality rates.
Health experts said giving birth to a child without proper family and medical care could prove dangerous both for the newborn and mother.
