Now, property owners in Punjab to get NOC in 15 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

To save people from disputes and litigation during the purchase and sale of property, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Thursday decided to reduce the process for getting no-objection certificate (NOC) from the government from 21 days to 15 working days.

During the meeting held on the suggestion of the Finance Minister, it was also decided that NOC would be issued in five working days under the tatkal scheme for convenience of NRIs and others who need it in a short time. The Finance Minister said under the tatkal system, NRIs or those persons who could not spare time, would be able to get NOC in five days by paying some extra fee.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet ministers also decided to provide login ID and password to the sub-registrars of the Revenue Department to check the originality of the NOC at the time of registration. This will help in fixing the responsibility of the officer concerned in case of any registration done using a fake NOC. This will also help in expediting the process of registering criminal cases against the fraudsters.

It was decided to issue new licences to deed writers for the convenience of the people. Along with this, deed writers were directed to display the instructions issued by the Punjab Government from time to time for the information of property sellers and buyers.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the list of all authorised colonies across the state would be published on the websites of Revenue, Housing and Local Government Departments.