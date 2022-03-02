‘Our kids in jeopardy, Punjab Congress leaders nowhere to be seen’: Manish Tewari tweets on Ukraine crisis

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

Targeting Punjab’s top Congress leadership, including the Chief Minister and PPCC chief, over response to the Ukraine crisis, party MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday claimed that it is only MPs who are doing heavy lifting, while others are ‘missing’.

A screengrab of Manish Tewari's tweet.

Tewari, in a tweet, said he was appalled that great leaders of Punjab Congress are nowhere to be seen “when thousands of our children are in jeopardy”.

I am appalled great leaders of @INCPunjab Congress are nowhere to be seen/heard when thousands of our children our in jeopardy. Is it only Punjab MP’s who have to do heavy lifting. Where is @CHARANJITCHANNI , @sherryontopp , @sunilkjakhar. , @Barmer_Harish. Is power be & end all? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) March 2, 2022

“Is it only Punjab MPs who have to do heavy lifting. Where is Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former state Congress president Sunil Jakhar and Harish Chaudhary, AICC incharge Punjab affairs,” the Anandpur Sahib MP asked.

“Is power be & end all?” Tewari said as he ended his hard-hitting tweet.