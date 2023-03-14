PSTET cancelled, 2 GNDU professors suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Education Minister Harjot Bains has ordered an inquiry and asked the Education Department to re-conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET). In the MCQ-based examination held yesterday, the correct choices were printed in bold in the question paper.

Oppn slams govt Seeking a probe, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the manner in which the eligibility test was conducted clearly demonstrated the “complete collapse of administration” under the AAP government

BJP state vice-president Subhash Sharma demanded a CBI inquiry into the goof-up in the Teacher Eligibility Test. He said highlighting 48 answers out of the 60 questions of the SST paper was a serious matter Exam committee set up again Terming the lapse in the TET exam conducted on Sunday unfortunate, VC of the GNDU Prof Dr Jaspal Sandhu has ordered the suspension of examination coordinators Dr Hardeep Singh and Dr Ravinder Singh Sawhney

He also reconstituted an examination committee and appointed retired professor Trilok Singh Benipal and Satnam Singh Deol as new examination coordinators. Prof Benipal had coordinated several competitive examinations for the GNDU

Dr Hardeep Singh is a professor of the Department of Computer Science and Dr Ravinder Singh Sawhney is a professor of the Department of Electronics Technology

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also ordered the suspension of two professors and their immediate arrest.

The Education Minister said to maintain fairness in the examination process, a principal secretary-level probe had been ordered to find out how the mistake took place in the exam conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). Accountability would also be fixed and those found guilty be booked for criminal negligence.

He said the GNDU had regretted and would re-conduct the exam without taking any fee. He had ordered the department to have a suitable clause in MoUs signed with the third party for compensation of the candidates in such a scenario. Why should the candidates suffer?, he said.

The ‘guilty’, identified as Professor Dr Hardeep Singh, Department of Computer Science, and Professor Dr Ravinder Singh Sawhney, Department of Electronics Technology, have been placed under suspension.

Meanwhile, Mann has directed the police to arrest them. He has asked the police to take exemplary action against the guilty so that it acts as a deterrent for others.

The Chief Minister said such goof-up could never be tolerated. This was a heinous crime, which was unwarranted due to which he had directed the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

The Chief Minister said the government was duty-bound to ensure that the guilty were behind the bars at the earliest.

