 PSTET cancelled, 2 GNDU professors suspended : The Tribune India

PSTET cancelled, 2 GNDU professors suspended

Dept to reconduct exam, no fee to be charged | CM orders arrest of guilty

PSTET cancelled, 2 GNDU professors suspended


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Education Minister Harjot Bains has ordered an inquiry and asked the Education Department to re-conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET). In the MCQ-based examination held yesterday, the correct choices were printed in bold in the question paper.

Oppn slams govt

  • Seeking a probe, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the manner in which the eligibility test was conducted clearly demonstrated the “complete collapse of administration” under the AAP government
  • BJP state vice-president Subhash Sharma demanded a CBI inquiry into the goof-up in the Teacher Eligibility Test. He said highlighting 48 answers out of the 60 questions of the SST paper was a serious matter

Exam committee set up again

  • Terming the lapse in the TET exam conducted on Sunday unfortunate, VC of the GNDU Prof Dr Jaspal Sandhu has ordered the suspension of examination coordinators Dr Hardeep Singh and Dr Ravinder Singh Sawhney
  • He also reconstituted an examination committee and appointed retired professor Trilok Singh Benipal and Satnam Singh Deol as new examination coordinators. Prof Benipal had coordinated several competitive examinations for the GNDU
  • Dr Hardeep Singh is a professor of the Department of Computer Science and Dr Ravinder Singh Sawhney is a professor of the Department of Electronics Technology

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also ordered the suspension of two professors and their immediate arrest.

The Education Minister said to maintain fairness in the examination process, a principal secretary-level probe had been ordered to find out how the mistake took place in the exam conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). Accountability would also be fixed and those found guilty be booked for criminal negligence.

He said the GNDU had regretted and would re-conduct the exam without taking any fee. He had ordered the department to have a suitable clause in MoUs signed with the third party for compensation of the candidates in such a scenario. Why should the candidates suffer?, he said.

The ‘guilty’, identified as Professor Dr Hardeep Singh, Department of Computer Science, and Professor Dr Ravinder Singh Sawhney, Department of Electronics Technology, have been placed under suspension.

Meanwhile, Mann has directed the police to arrest them. He has asked the police to take exemplary action against the guilty so that it acts as a deterrent for others.

The Chief Minister said such goof-up could never be tolerated. This was a heinous crime, which was unwarranted due to which he had directed the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

The Chief Minister said the government was duty-bound to ensure that the guilty were behind the bars at the earliest.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #harjot singh bains

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'

2
Punjab

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

3
Punjab

Big action by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in TET irregularities case; 2 GNDU professors suspended

4
Business

2 days after authorities closed Silicon Valley Bank, New York's Signature Bank shut down in 3rd largest failure in US banking history

5
Entertainment

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

6
Nation

India to train Taliban officials for first time

7
Nation

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

8
Punjab

Discontinue water to other states, ensure MSP, demand Punjab farmers; hold protest march in New Delhi

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur

10
Nation

68,000 cases picked up for e-verification for income mismatch in AIS, ITR for 2019-20

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

Top News

Uproar over Rahul’s London remark

Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark

BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...

After SVB, New York-based Signature Bank collapses too

After SVB, New York-based Signature Bank collapses too

India remains world’s top arms importer: Report

India remains world's top arms importer: Report

Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...

India’s ties with China complex, says MEA

India's ties with China complex, says Ministry of External Affairs

Pay ~1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to realtor

Pay Rs 1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to realtor


Cities

View All

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Canada-based man, kin pose as gangster’s aides, threaten resident

Medical college seeks probe into student suicide case

Travel agent opens fire at client over money

G20 cleanup: MC removes encroachments on GT Road

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Chandigarh plans hostel at GMCH-32 south campus

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

AAP begins drive to expose BJP’s ‘misuse’ of central agencies

3 held in Noida with Rs 25L drugs

Early bird Cong picks Chaudhary’s widow for Jalandhar LS byelection

Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

PSPCL employees rely on 'jugaad' for repair work in Talwara

Kin of patient who died during treatment at private hospital protest in Jalandhar

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Two arrested with 30 kg of poppy husk

MC confiscates 70-kg plastic bags, razes encroachments

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

After 12 attempts, Patiala MC to reduce No. of sites, price to allocate advertisement tender

3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala

Mobile phones seized from four jail inmates in Patiala

Bridging skill gap need of the hour: Professor