Reject Haryana's proposal to swap land: Akalis to Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia today appealed to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit to deny the Haryana Government’s land swap proposal to establish a separate Vidhan Sabha in the UT even as he asserted the proposal was against constitutional propriety.

Reacting to a submission made to the UT Administrator by the Haryana Speaker, the SAD leader, in a letter to Purohit, said Chandigarh was an inalienable part of Punjab and the Haryana Government could not apply for a land swap without taking the consent of the parent state.

“If such requests are taken into consideration, these will create anarchy as nothing stops the Punjab and Himachal Governments to put in requests for land swaps. The application is also against Article 3 of the Constitution which makes it clear that only Parliament can change the borders of a state with the consent of

the President.”

The SAD leader apprised the UT Administrator that the issue also concerned the sentiments of Punjabis.

