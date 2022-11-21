Reject Haryana's proposal to swap land: Akalis to Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh, November 20
SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia today appealed to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit to deny the Haryana Government’s land swap proposal to establish a separate Vidhan Sabha in the UT even as he asserted the proposal was against constitutional propriety.
Reacting to a submission made to the UT Administrator by the Haryana Speaker, the SAD leader, in a letter to Purohit, said Chandigarh was an inalienable part of Punjab and the Haryana Government could not apply for a land swap without taking the consent of the parent state.
“If such requests are taken into consideration, these will create anarchy as nothing stops the Punjab and Himachal Governments to put in requests for land swaps. The application is also against Article 3 of the Constitution which makes it clear that only Parliament can change the borders of a state with the consent of
the President.”
The SAD leader apprised the UT Administrator that the issue also concerned the sentiments of Punjabis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal
Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move
World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...
Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat
Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass co...