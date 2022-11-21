 Haryana Speaker's demand baseless: Sunil Jakhar : The Tribune India

Haryana Speaker's demand baseless: Sunil Jakhar

A war of words has started between Punjab and Haryana BJP leaders over the rights on Chandigarh.



Chandigarh, November 20

A war of words has started between Punjab and Haryana BJP leaders over the rights on Chandigarh. Terming the Haryana Speaker’s recent demand for separate space for the Vidhan Sabha illogical and baseless, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar said there should never be any doubt in anyone’s mind over Punjab’s ‘full ownership’ of Chandigarh.

Jakhar urged both Haryana and Punjab Chief Ministers to show magnanimity and statesmanship and decide among themselves not to rake up a non-existent issue and utilise the historic Vidhan Sabha on a rotational basis.

Jakhar cautioned leaders of both states to avoid any sparring for political gains over the highly sensitive issue.

Claiming the issue could be misused by vested interests to foment strife in the border state, he termed the demand as illogical and baseless that should not have been raised in the first place.

Urging both CMs to come together and spend their collective energies to resolve genuine issues of public concern, Jakhar said the issue needs deliberate handling and must be resolved mutually.

“Why cannot we run the Vidhan Sabha which is an internationally reputed heritage building on a rotational basis, say for first 15 days one state uses it and then it is available to the other state. This ways even the whole building is available for each state,” Jakhar said referring to the Haryana Speaker’s request about more office rooms for official conduct of business.

Pointing out that in any case the dismal trend of fewer sittings was being followed by Punjab and Haryana, Jakhar said as per data in the past five years on an average both the legislatures did not sit for more than 15 days in a year. “This further blows a hole in the theory of need for separate space while what is required is to have more sittings at the same building. Moreover in this digital day and age of e-offices who needs more office space,” he quipped.

If Haryana still needs separate land, it should consider the area abutting the Mansa Devi Complex in Panchkula which iscloser to the present set-up than the site asked for by Haryana, Jakhar said. — TNS

Use Vidhan Sabha on rotational basis

  • BJP leader Sunil Jakhar urged Haryana and Punjab CMs to utilise the Vidhan Sabha building on a rotational basis
  • He claimed the issue could be misused by vested interests to foment strife in the border state

