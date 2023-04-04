Release Punjab youth detained under NSA: BKU to govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

State Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan and general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan today accused the government of trying to create an atmosphere of terror in Punjab by stopping Internet services in the state, “covert” NIA operations and using laws like NSA against youth.

Opposing the government, protests were held in front of the DC/Tehsil complexes at 22 places in 17 districts and marches were organised. Protesters gave memorandums to officials concerned, for handing these over to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing a dharna, Joginder Singh Ugrahan and state leaders Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Shingara Singh Mann, Jagtar Singh Kalajhar, Roop Singh Chhannan, Harinder Kaur Bindu and other district leaders demanded youth arrested under the NSA be released and Central security agencies withdraw from the state.

