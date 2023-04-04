Release Punjab youth detained under NSA: BKU to govt

Chandigarh, April 3
State Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan and general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan today accused the government of trying to create an atmosphere of terror in Punjab by stopping Internet services in the state, “covert” NIA operations and using laws like NSA against youth.
Opposing the government, protests were held in front of the DC/Tehsil complexes at 22 places in 17 districts and marches were organised. Protesters gave memorandums to officials concerned, for handing these over to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Addressing a dharna, Joginder Singh Ugrahan and state leaders Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Shingara Singh Mann, Jagtar Singh Kalajhar, Roop Singh Chhannan, Harinder Kaur Bindu and other district leaders demanded youth arrested under the NSA be released and Central security agencies withdraw from the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled