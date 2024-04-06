SAD, Congress leaders join AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gave a big blow to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-Badal) and the Congress in Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency when a large number of senior Akali and Congress leaders from this seat joined the party on Friday.

The X account of the party announced: “Many councilors of the Congress and the SAD and office-bearers of their district units along with their cadre joined the Aam Aadmi Party.” All leaders were welcomed to the AAP family by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, cabinet minister and AAP’s Bathinda LS candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Bathinda MLA Jagroop Singh Gill.

Briefing the press after the joining, Khuddian said the party was stronger with their arrival and they were at home in this party. He said the Congress and the Akali Dal use people during elections then neglect them, but that was not the case in the AAP. He said he was confident of registering a big win in Bathinda by the margin of over 1.50 lakh votes.

