No evidence to indicate Lawrence Bishnoi interviews took place in Punjab jail: SIT

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 13

Seven months after an A-category gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi, featured in two back-to-back TV interviews, allegedly from inside a jail in Punjab, a special investigation team of the Punjab Police formed to ascertain how and where the interviews took place finally submitted its report to the state government today. The Tribune has reliably learnt that the SIT report mentions that there is no conclusive evidence to state that Bishnoi was in a Punjab jail when the interviews were recorded. Interestingly, the much-delayed SIT report coincides with applications submitted by Bishnoi and his gangster friend Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in a Mansa court yesterday, seeking discharge in the Sidhu Moosewala case claiming that they were not involved in the murder.

Report submitted to Chief Secy The two TV interviews on March 14 and 17 were centred around Bishnoi’s alleged involvement in Moosewala killing

The SIT report was submitted to Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Wednesday; likely to be presented before the high court

The report, prepared by a team headed by Special DGP (STF), Punjab, Kuldeep Singh and ADGP-cum-Director (Prisons), Punjab, Arun Pal Singh, was submitted to Chief Secretary Anurag Verma today. The report is likely to be submitted before the Punjab and Haryana Court, which had questioned the delay in completing the investigation.

The two media interviews on March 14 and 17 were centred around Bishnoi’s alleged involvement in the Moosewala killing case. Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar are the prime accused in the murder case. Within two hours of Moosewala’s killing, Brar and Bishnoi, along with another accused Sachin Thapan, had through social media posts and audio interview to media channels claimed responsibility for the murder. Bishnoi was arrested in the case while the state has sought Brar’s extradition from Canada through the Centre.

The contents of the report are confidential but it has been reliably learnt that the investigation report states that the interviews were not shot in any Punjab jail, particularly Bathinda where Bishnoi was lodged when the interviews were aired. SIT officials questioned nearly 90 officials from the state police and the Prisons Department during the investigation. Besides visiting the Bathinda jail, they also visited police stations in Kharar and Mansa and other places where Bishnoi was brought for questioning. The SIT also questioned Bishnoi and the journalist who conducted the interviews regarding the venue and the mode of the interviews. The Tribune could not ascertain their statements. Officials are tight-lipped about the contents of the report.

The interviews kicked much controversy as these came just days before the slain singer’s family had announced observing his first death anniversary (10 months after the murder).

Balkaur Singh, father of Moosewala, has accused the state government of allowing the interviews. The AAP government has been maintaining that the interviews were not conducted from a Punjab jail.

#Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters #Punjab Police