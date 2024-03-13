Teach befitting lesson to Congress, AAP for ‘betraying’ Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 12

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today appealed to residents to teach a befitting lesson to both Congress and AAP for betraying Punjabis.

Sukhbir, who visited Guruharsahai and Jalalabad Assembly segments as part of the party’s “Punjab Bachao Yatra”, expressed shock at the manner in which the border belt had been ignored by AAP and the Congress.

He added that the SAD was committed to give ownership rights to farmers who had been cultivating the land along the border.

He claimed that former CM Parkash Singh Badal had initiated this procedure, but the Congress government had refused to grant ownership rights to farmers.

“See the damage done to the Panth. The Haryana Government came up with ad-hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. The Maharashtra Government tried to amend the Nanded Sikh Gurudwara Sachkhand Shri Hazur Apchalnagar Sahib (Amendment) Act,” said Sukhbir.

The SAD chief said drug menace had increased manifold as AAP legislators were allegedly taking monthlies from peddlers.

