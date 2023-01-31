Apeejay, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

The school celebrated the Republic Day and Basant festival. Students along with Principal Sangeeta Nistandra and staff members assembled in the front lawn for the unfurling of the Tricolour. Celebrations of Basant Panchami started with the worship of Goddess Saraswati. A cooking competition was organised for students of Classes I to V on the themes of Tricolour and Basant. Students brought home-cooked dishes and the best ones were awarded. Inter-house solo dance and singing competitions were also organised.
