DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

Hindu New Year Chaitra Shukla Pratipada (Nav Samvatsar) 2081 was celebrated in the school with a ‘yagna’. Principal Rashmi Vidyarthi showered her blessings on all and said the morning of the first New Year brings happiness, peace, glory, new energy and prosperity to all. Students celebrated Hindu New Year with enthusiasm by performing ‘yagna’. Pooja Patwa, Sujata Chugh, Harender, Anil Kush, Sujata Sharma helped children in Hindi translation of Sanskrit verses. Vidyarthi told the children that when Vikram Samvat started on the day of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, Brahma created the beautiful world. At the same time there is change in seasons also. Like King Vikramaditya, everyone should be brave, justice loving, generous, honest and superior. New Year Vikram Samvat was named after King Vikramaditya. She said India has its own tradition and culture, which are the best. Children made beautiful greeting cards and sang melodious songs on the New Year and decorated class display boards. Vidyarthi showered flower petals on children and greeted them on the auspicious festival of Navratri.

