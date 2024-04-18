Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, UE, Karnal

The school campus reverberated with enthusiasm during the Baisakhi celebration. Decoration of the kindergarten wing depicted the beauty of the harvest festival. A vibrant cultural programme was put up by Shivalik House in the school auditorium. Soulful songs and exhilarating speeches added spark to the celebration. Dressed in typical folk attire, students of the school tapped their feet on bhangra beats. They brought sumptuous cuisine in their lunch boxes and relished it to mark the festivity. The motive behind the celebration was to apprise the children of their rich culture and heritage. Principal Shalini Narang said Baisakhi is a festival of ‘positive approach to life even during odd times’. She paid obeisance to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Headmistress Madhu Grover congratulated the teachers and students for making the event a success.

