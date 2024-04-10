Indus Public School, Kharar

The school organised an orientation programme for students on its campus. The school enjoyed the smiles and giggles of the new students and their parents and grandparents. School Director Col (retd) SPS Cheema, Principal Parampreet Kaur Cheema and the staff welcomed the students on their learning journey. The newcomers were introduced to the institution profile, infrastructure, rich faculty experiment, and the exciting world of educational audio visual aids and presentations. The children enjoyed their welcome party. They were shown movies related to studies and their favourite cartoons. They learnt values through these movies which helped to improve their listening skills. Col SPS Cheema later discussed the personality traits. Col SPS Cheema emphasised the importance of a positive attitude, dedication, commitment and discipline. Principal Parampreet Kaur Cheema also presided over the function and wished the students ‘All the best’ on joining the school and blessed them to acquire the best education and become a progressive and responsible citizen for the nation and mankind.

