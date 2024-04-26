Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school was honoured with the Aesthetic School Award 2023-24 for its exemplary efforts in promoting inclusive arts education. The award ceremony took place at Sheraton, Saket, New Delhi, amidst a gathering of esteemed educators and dignitaries. The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting. Dr Biswajit Saha, Director, Skill Education, CBSE, delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the importance of inclusive education and the role of arts in fostering creativity and inclusivity. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh was felicitated for visionary leadership in fostering aesthetic literacy in the category of ‘Inclusive Arts Education’. Out of so many schools, only three schools were deemed worthy of adorning this illustrious mantle of the ‘Inclusive Arts Education’ at Aesthetic School Awards 2024. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks.
