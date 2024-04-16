Woodstock Public School, Batala

The school commemorated World Health Day focusing on the theme, “My Health, My Right”. The day’s events were both inspiring and educational, starting with a spirited group song. Students delivered speeches highlighting the importance of health, followed by a group poem that resonated with the audience. A lively dance performance showcased the connection between physical activity and well-being. The school took a pledge to prioritise health, underscoring their commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle among students and staff. Chairperson Dr Satinderjit Nijjar, Chairman Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar and Principal Dr Ancy shared motivational words, urging everyone to embrace healthy habits. They emphasised the significance of maintaining physical and mental well-being. After the celebrations, the school organised a cycle rally to promote a healthy and pollution-free environment. The rally, flagged off by Jaswant Kaur Rair, SP, Headquarters, Batala, aimed to raise awareness on the benefits of cycling for health and the environment. The day’s events successfully conveyed the message of health and wellness, inspiring all to lead healthier lives.

