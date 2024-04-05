Kings-size victory

PTI

Ahmedabad, April 4

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill’s unbeaten half-century was overshadowed by uncapped Shashank Singh’s fiery knock as Punjab Kings registered a thrilling three-wicket win in an IPL match here today.





22 Fifty-plus scores for Shubman Gill — seven of those unbeaten — in the IPL. He’s scoring a fifty every 4.2 innings We lost a few wickets early and Shashank came and played a tremendous knock. When you are chasing a big total, you have to keep the momentum going. Shashank showed his class. He timed the ball nicely, it looked effortless. — Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab kings’ captain

Gill made 89 off 48 balls, the highest individual score this season, and in the process hit six fours and four sixes to guide GT to an imposing 199/4.

He was also helped by B Sai Sudharsan’s 19-ball 33 and Rahul Tewatia’s eight-ball unbeaten 23.

But there was a heartbreak in store for GT as Shashank played the knock of his life, remaining unbeaten on 61 off 29 balls during which he hit six boundaries and four sixes to guide PBKS home with a ball to spare.

“Yet to sink in. Visualised all these things, but when it turned into reality... proud of the effort,” said Shashank, who was named the Player of the Match.

He was ably supported by Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) as the duo shared 43 runs off just 22 balls to raise PBKS’ hopes, which eventually came true.

Chasing a big total, PBKS suffered an early jolt in the form of captain Shikhar Dhawan, who played an Umesh Yadav delivery onto the stumps while going for a shot through the cover region.

Jonny Bairstow (22 off 13) was then cleaned up by Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad.

PBKS kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as the next to follow was Prabhsimran Singh (35 off 24), caught by Mohit Sharma at short third-man, as the batter went for a heave against a tossed-up delivery from Ahmad only to get a top edge as PBKS slid to 64/3 by the end of the eighth over. Sikandar Raza was dropped twice in Umesh Yadav’s 11th over, albeit both were difficult chances.

But it was Shashank who capitalised on the lives, clobbering Umesh for two fours and a six to pick up 17 runs in the 11th over. He kept on using his long handle, picking up a few boundaries and sixes to keep PBKS in the hunt and brought up his 50 off just 25 balls.

Brief Scores: GT: 199/4 in 20 overs (Gill 89, Sudharsan 33 Williamson 26; Rabada 2/44); Punjab Kings: 200/7 in 19.5 overs (Shashank 61*, Prabhsimran 35, Ashutosh 31; Ahmad 2/32). — PTI

Super Kings seek Sunrisers’ scalp Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has lashed out at his side after the “unacceptable” and “embarrassing” 106-run thumping at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. Without their in-form bowler Mustafizur Rahman, Chennai Super Kings will need to sharpen their all-round game when they take on an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here tomorrow. Consistency is the hallmark of CSK, who would be looking to restore normal service following their first loss of the season against Delhi Capitals. It is a long tournament and a dip in performance is expected, as mentioned by CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after the game in Visakhapatnam. On the other hand, SRH will be looking to make the most of home comforts in their second game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The batters will take immense confidence from their record showing against Mumbai Indians. The pressure is piling up on opener Mayank Agarwal who is yet to make an impact. On the bowling front, the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have proved expensive.

#Ahmedabad #Cricket #Gujarat #IPL #Punjab Kings #Shubman Gill