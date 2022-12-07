Mukesh shines for India A

PTI

Sylhet, December 6

Seamer Mukesh Kumar continued with his dream show in First-Class cricket with career-best figures of 6/40 as India A dismissed Bangladesh A for 252 on the first day of the second ‘unofficial Test’ here.

Mukesh has been a revelation for India A since he made his debut in the series against New Zealand A as he also got a five-for during that series. He got good support from senior pacer Umesh Yadav (2/55), who warmed up nicely for the two-Test series starting December 14 in Chattogram. Off-spinner Jayant Yadav also took two wickets.

With the hosts reeling at 84/5, young Shahadat

Hossain (80) and Jaker Ali (62) held the innings together with a 147-run stand. At stumps, India A were 11 for no loss.

Brief scores: Bangladesh A 252 in 80.5 overs (Shahadat Hossain 80, Jaker Ali 62; Mukesh Kumar 6/40, Umesh Yadav 2/55); India A 12/0.