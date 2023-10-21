Rohit, Kohli blazing the trail for India with four successful chases

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Pune, October 20

Opener Shubman Gill said that captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are laying the foundation for India’s successful chases in the World Cup. The 24-year-old said the team was intent on improving its chasing record.

“You can see how confident they (Virat and Rohit) are, the way they are scoring runs,” Gill said. “This is one of the things that was talked about, especially leading up to the World Cup, that we were not chasing those big totals well. I think it’s a great way to have that momentum with us in those big games that we’ll have moving forward,” he added.

After four matches, Sharma (265) is the highest run-getter in the tournament, while Kohli (259) is not far behind. Both have scored a century each.

Gill, playing his maiden ODI World Cup, said he is learning to handle big-match pressure from the senior batsmen. “How they go about their business in the World Cup and in the big games, it is what I always try to learn from them,” Gill said.

“There’s a fine line between sometimes being too aggressive or going in the shell, especially in the big games. The way their mindset is in those big games is what I try to learn from them,” he added. Sharma has taken an aggressive approach in the Powerplay, which has helped the batsmen lower down the order to continue the momentum.

“Rohit has been batting exceptionally well and he’s been all guns blazing, especially while chasing. That’s giving us the right momentum,” Gill said. “And then it’s easier for the batsmen who are coming in when the run rate is around four or five while chasing,” he added.

With India’s top-order batting firing in unison, a tight contest against New Zealand is in the offing at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

With a battery of top-class pacers in Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, and in-form spinner Mitchell Santner, New Zealand will make it tough for India to maintain their winning streak.

“When we bat first, we know which template to go with and we have made big scores regularly,” Gill said.

Santner, who tops the bowling charts with 11 wickets, said the first Powerplay with the ball will be crucial for them against India. “I think what we’ve done well through this tournament is being able to adapt to different conditions,” he said.

Slipping down leg

When Virat Kohli was on 97 and India needed just two runs to finish the match, Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed bowled a delivery straying down the leg side. Umpire Richard Kettleborough decided not to give it a wide raising eyebrows among the spectators. In the post-match press conference, Gill was asked whether the decision surprised him. Gill said he wasn’t sure. “Surprised with what? The decision or the attempt? I don’t know if he intentionally tried to bowl wide or he was just trying to keep it tight and then went wide,” he said. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was also asked about whether there was a plan to bowl a wide ball and deny the batsman a chance to score a century. “No, no. There was no such plan. It was a normal plan. No bowler had the intention to bowl a wide ball. We tried to play a proper game,” Shanto said.

