US Open loss has left significant emotional impact on me: PV Sindhu

Her best result this year has been a sliver at Madrid Masters Super 300 event in April

PV Sindhu. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 17

The quarterfinal loss at the US Open has "left a significant emotional impact" on PV Sindhu but the premier Indian shuttler has vowed to finish the season on a high.

Sindhu has looked off colour this season after returning from a five-month long injury layoff following a stress fracture on her ankle.

With more than half the year gone, the former world champion and two-time Olympic medallist is still searching for her first title this season.

The world no 12 made a quarterfinal exit after going down in straight games to China's Gao Fang Jie.

"This loss has left a significant emotional impact on me, especially considering the challenging and demanding year I've had," Sindhu wrote on her Twitter.

"It's disheartening to experience a disappointing defeat after each successful tournament. However, I am determined to channel my emotions into redoubling my efforts and making the remainder of the year truly remarkable," she added.

Sindhu was part of India's bronze medal win at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships at Doha in February but has missed a few World Tour events this year.

Her best result this year has been a sliver at the Madrid Masters Super 300 event in April.

Sindhu reached the Canada Open semifinals earlier this month and looked in good nick but lost to world no 1 Akane Yamauchi before the last eight loss to Jie at the US Open.

"My US Open journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where I faced the talented Gao Fang Jie. Despite having previously defeated her in Canada, she outplayed me in straight sets this time, making effective use of my weaknesses.

"I must commend her for being fully prepared and delivering an impressive performance. Next time I face you Gao, should be a battle," Sindhu wrote.

The 27-year-old also lavished praise on compatriot Lakshya Sen, who struggled this season due to the effects of a nose surgery before winning the Canada Open.

"I want to express my genuine happiness for Lakshya, who has been performing exceptionally well despite the difficulties he has faced. Witnessing his strong performances has been truly inspiring." Sindhu will next compete at the Korea Open Super 500 in Yeosu this week.

"As I look ahead, I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming competitions in Korea and Japan. I will continue to push forward, driven by the unwavering support and encouragement of Indian fans everywhere I go. "Your support means the world to me, and I am deeply grateful for it."

