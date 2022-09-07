Meghan Markle addresses youth summit on UK visit

London: Known for her role in TV drama "Suits", Meghan Markle made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as working royals two years ago. During One Young World summit, she spoke of her self-doubt as "the girl from Suits" when she attended the same event in 2014 with world leaders and humanitarian activists. ap
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding
The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...
CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case
CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...
Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab
The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...