Pakistani raid on a militant hideout near Afghanistan leaves 3 militants dead, says military

Islamabad, September 26
Pakistani troops raided a suspected militant hideout in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed three militants, the military said on Tuesday.
A militant commander was among those killed in the shootout late on Monday in Khyber, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a military statement.
The military did not provide any additional details, saying only the targeted militants had attacked Pakistani troops in the past.
The Pakistani Taliban — also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — are a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who two years ago seized Afghanistan as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks against police and troops.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case
Teams conducting raids to arrest the BJP leader
Congress killed your desire to become CM, Bhagwant Mann's dig at Partap Bajwa after his 32 AAP MLAs in touch claim
The statements by both leaders come at a time when the INDIA...
Waheeda Rehman to get this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Regarded one of India’s finest actors, she has worked in mor...
6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report
90-second video shows a coordinated attack: Report
Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over Nijjar killing
Canada is home to about 770,000 Sikhs - the highest populati...