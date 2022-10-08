Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) cracked the whip on illegal buildings and colonies under the directions of MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj and Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh here today.

Four illegal colonies were demolished and as many shops being constructed without approval in Fateh Singh Colony were sealed by the team of the building branch.

The MC Commissioner has been receiving frequent complaints of illegal colonies being developed rampantly in the city. The MTP wing has intensified action against illegal colonies and illegal construction of commercial buildings in the city.

Today, under the supervision of MTP and ATP officials, Meherban Singh and Arun Khanna, Pradeep Sehgal, Paramjit Dutta, Wazir Raj, Building Inspectors Vishal Rampal, Nirmaljit Verma, Rohini, Dheeraj Kumar and Angad Singh, the demolition staff and the Corporation police visited a warehouse located on the outskirts of the Bharariwal Jhabbal Road in Fateh Singh Colony.

The colonisers opposed the move of the MTP wing staff but the team continued the drive. During the action, water supply pipes, sewerage systems, chambers, roads built in the middle of the colonies, streetlight poles, main gates and offices within the colony were also demolished. The MTP wing teams also partially demolished some houses. The MC officials claimed that the drive against illegal colonies would continue.

The MC Commissioner has appealed to the residents to buy plots only in those colonies which have been approved by the MC.

A team of the MTP wing demolished eight shops constructed on the Jhabbal Road near Fauji Tent House and Pannu Dairy. Owners of these shops had not got the building plan approved from the MC.